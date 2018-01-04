Ciara poses nearly naked in provocative pictures shot by husband Russell Wilson – Metro
|
Metro
|
Ciara poses nearly naked in provocative pictures shot by husband Russell Wilson
Metro
The Goodies singer allowed her American football quarterback star beau to take some candid and provocative pictures of her in bed. And the results were so striking that Ciara just had to share. The 32-year-old is seen posing on the couple's bed wearing …
Ciara Shares Racy Photos in Bed, Shot by Husband Russell Wilson
Ciara Half Naked in Bed … Shot by Russell Wilson!!!
Ciara shares racy bedroom shots as she poses almost naked… while husband Russell Wilson takes the pictures
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!