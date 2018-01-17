City of Cape Town could run out of water by April – Independent Online
City of Cape Town could run out of water by April
CAPE Town, a city of 3.7million people and one of the world's iconic tourist destinations, could run out of water by April as the city's worst drought in a century risks forcing residents to join queues for emergency rations. “Day Zero” – the date taps …
