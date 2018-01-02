Claims of no-confidence vote slammed as D-Day looms for De Lille – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Claims of no-confidence vote slammed as D-Day looms for De Lille
Independent Online
The first week of the new year is set to be a crucial one for Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, as she will know her fate by Friday. Picture: David Ritchie. Cape Town – The first week of the new year is set to be a crucial one for Cape Town mayor …
De Lille faces deadline to provide reasons to keep job as CT mayor
The Clock Is Ticking For De Lille, As Deadline Looms
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!