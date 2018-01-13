Clergy advises Nigerians to plan lives, avoid flamboyant lifestyles
Rev. Timothy Akande of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Lokoja Diocese, has advised Nigerians to imbibe the fear of God and always plan their lives to avoid eternal regrets. Akande made the call on Friday in Lokoja during a requiem Mass in honour of Mr Dele Nuffi, publisher of Kogi-based “Confluence Tide” Newspaper. Nigerian […]
