 Cleric Kidnaps Woman From Winners Chapel Vigil, Rapes Her For One Week | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cleric Kidnaps Woman From Winners Chapel Vigil, Rapes Her For One Week

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A cleric identified simply as Paul has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command after he allegedly kidnapped a lady and raped her for a week. Paul allegedly kidnapped 21-year-old Esther from the vigil of a Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka Winners’ Chapel) branch opposite his shop in Ibusa, Asaba, Delta state on January […]

The post Cleric Kidnaps Woman From Winners Chapel Vigil, Rapes Her For One Week appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.