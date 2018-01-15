Cleric urges herdsmen to embrace ranches

Pastor Emmanuel Effa, General Overseer and Senior Pastor, World Royal City Church, Zion Tabernacle and Towers, Keffi Road, Asokoro 2, has appealed to all Fulani Herdsmen to embrace ranches to reduce violence clashes. Effa made the appeal at a special service to pray for the Nigerian Armed Forces and to reach out to the less privileged on Sunday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. He called on the herdsmen to ask the Federal, States and Local Governments to provide land for ranches, adding that this would reduce the avoidable violence clashes being faced in the country.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

