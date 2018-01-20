Clubs unite in tribute for Cyrille Regis

Football came together to pay tribute to the late Cyrille Regis on Saturday as Premier League clashes were marked by a round of applause and black armbands.

The Premier League is remembering the West Brom legend this weekend, who is widely recognised as being a pioneer for black players in football.

Tributes began before Brighton’s clash with Chelsea at the Amex Stadium as players gathered to pay homage to the former England international.

And fans decorated the Hawthorns’ gates with floral tributes, shirts and scarves before West Brom’s home match against Everton.

The Premier League reached a late decision on Friday to honour Regis after there were initially no plans to remember the trailblazer.

Widespread disbelief from fans and calls from the likes of Viv Anderson led to the Premier League reversing their decision and agreeing to hold widespread tributes.

A statement released on Friday read: ‘The Premier League recognises the important career of Cyrille Regis, and his special role as a trailblazer for black players in modern English football.

‘Clubs will mark his contribution with a minute of applause and the wearing of black armbands at this weekend’s matches.

‘The League embraces requests from clubs and stakeholders to celebrate the lives of people who have made a unique contribution to the sport.’

Originally the only tributes marking Regis’ death were set to take place at his former clubs West Brom, Aston Villa, Coventry and Wolves.

Regis died suddenly of a heart attack aged 59 on Sunday evening just a month before he was set to take his wife Julia on a Caribbean cruise for his 60th birthday.

He arrived onto the English football scene in the 1970s when racist abuse hurled at black players from the terraces remained common.

After playing in the lower leagues, he signed for West Brom for £5,000 in May 1977 and won over the Baggies’ faithful by scoring 112 goals in 297 games.

In the 1978-79 season he formed a famous partnership with Laurie Cunningham and Brendon Batson, who were nicknamed the Three Degrees by manager Ron Atkinson.

All three of the players were black and featured for West Brom at a time when there was only one other black player in the top flight that year, Viv Anderson at Nottingham Forest.

