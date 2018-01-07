 Cobhams Asuquo: One Hit [Music] | Nigeria Today
Cobhams Asuquo: One Hit [Music]

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Cobhams Asuquo starts his new year on a fire note with a fresh hit single titled “One Hit”. The multi talented award winning music producer, singer cum songwriter drops this as a special birthday gift for music lovers. Dripping with a lot of soul, Cobhams records a very thoughtful song that captures the topmost desire […]

