 Cobhams Asuquo releases New Single "One Hit Song" to mark his Birthday
Cobhams Asuquo releases New Single “One Hit Song” to mark his Birthday | Listen on BN

Posted on Jan 6, 2018

Talented producer, singer and songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo has a special birthday gift for music lovers and fans titled “One Hit Song“. Dripping with a lot of soul, Cobhams records a very thoughtful song that captures the topmost desire in the heart of all aspiring musicians thus inspiring every talent who aspires to make a difference […]

The post Cobhams Asuquo releases New Single “One Hit Song” to mark his Birthday | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

