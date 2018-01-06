Cobhams Asuquo releases New Single “One Hit Song” to mark his Birthday | Listen on BN

Talented producer, singer and songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo has a special birthday gift for music lovers and fans titled “One Hit Song“. Dripping with a lot of soul, Cobhams records a very thoughtful song that captures the topmost desire in the heart of all aspiring musicians thus inspiring every talent who aspires to make a difference […]

