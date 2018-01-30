Colorado Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal in Martinez oil and gas lawsuit – Longmont Times-Call
|
CBS Local
|
Colorado Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal in Martinez oil and gas lawsuit
Longmont Times-Call
Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, a Boulder activist and hip-hop artist, leads a youth rally on the west steps of the Colorado Capitol Building on Feb. 20, 2017, in Denver. (Helen H. Richardson / The Denver Post). The Colorado Supreme Court will have the final say …
