Comedian AY’s Brother’s Yomi Casual & Wife Welcome Baby 3 Months After Wedding – Photos
Its congratulations things to the Makun family as they welcome a lovely baby girl just 3 months after they had a lavish wedding.
Comedian AY’s brother Yomi Makun aka Yomi Casual shared pictures of his wife, Grace Onuoha, right from when she had a baby bump photoshoot and also when she was at the maternity ward where the baby was delivered.
He wrote:
SO MY GORGEOUS WIFE DECIDED TO GIVE ME THE BIGGEST BIRTHDAY GIFT EVER! ISSA BABY GIRL!
Welcome to the world ” KAHLEY MAKUN”, it is a place full of delights and wonders, YOU WILL BE A BLESSING TO THE WORLD.#MOTHERALIVE #BABYALIVE GOD IS AWESOME!!! HE IS FAITHFUL!!!
