Comedian Bovi Reveals Actress Dorcas Fapson’s Biggest Crime. – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria Comedian Bovi Reveals Actress Dorcas Fapson's Biggest Crime.

Information Nigeria

Nigerian comedian, Bovi has shared his two cents on the ongoing situation between actress Dorcas Shola Fapson and a Taxify driver she alleged tried to abduct and r*pe her. He took to his Instagram page to write her an open letter and to, as well …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

