Comedian Lasisi Elenu Unveiled! – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Comedian Lasisi Elenu Unveiled!
BellaNaija
Instagram sensation Lasisi Elenu is popularly known for his rant videos where he uses a Snapchat filter to disguise his real face while he rants. He has now unveiled his face to his fans with the above photo on his page. Lasisi burst onto the scene …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!