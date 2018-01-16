Comedian Seyi Law Donates Daughter’s Savings To Sick Kemi Olunloyo – Information Nigeria
Controversial blogger Kemi Olunloyo who was recently released from prison has appreciated Seyi Law's daughter for contributing to her medical fund. Kemi, who was arrested and jailed thrice in 2017 for allegedly defaming Pastor David Ibiyeomie and …
