Commissioners grill Kibuule over grabbing Kabaka’s land

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | The State Minister for Water Resources Ronald Kibuule Wednesday appeared before the Land Probe Commission to defend himself over claims by Buganda Land Board that he illegally owns 85 acres of land at Kigaya Golomola village in Buikwe District, from which he intends to, evict 149 families come January 20, 2018.

Kibuule denied the said allegation and told the Commission chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire that the land in question was sold to him by a one Musa Kateregga on July 29, 2017, and he has compensated over 20 families.

On Tuesday during a sitting at the National Archives and Records Centre at Wandegeya, the Managing Director Buganda Land Board, Kyewalabye Male had asked the Commission of Inquiry into land matters to recommend the prosecution of registrars and ministry of land officials who are involved in the fraudulent sale of Kabaka of Buganda land at Kigaya,Golomolo in Buikwe district, to Kibuule who should also be brought to book.

However, the flamboyant minister who also represents Mukono North Mp in parliament defended himself that he purchased the said land from a businessman a one Musa Kateregga without obstacles as per search certificate issued in May 2017 by the land office in Mukono.

Kibuule said that he paid Shs120 million for the 85 acres for the land measuring 34.4100 hectares (about 85 acres) comprising of block 369 Plot 10 at Kigaya-Golomolo in Buikwe District.

It is alleged that the contested land formerly owned by the Namasole (Queen mother of reigning Kabaka of Buganda) is under the management of Buganda Land Board as per the Restoration law through which government returned property belonging to cultural institutions.

However, the 33 year old minister shocked the commissioners when he said that he has no business with Buganda land board because he bought the land from Musa Katongole who got it from Evelyn Namasole as a gift.

Asked about the meaning of Namasole, Kibuule said it is just a name like other to the annoyance of the commissioners.

“I don’t know about Namasole lineage and what the Buganda culture entails. What I know is that Namasole is not an elected leader, I don’t need to know her,” said Kibuule.

It took the intervention of one of the commissioners and former health minister in Buganda kingdom Robert Ssebunya who told Kibuule to be humble and respect the culture of his voters in Mukono.

A furious Ssebunya told Kibuule to stop the arrogance by suggesting that Namasole is not a title urging him not bring politics in Buganda matters.

“I am surprised that you are an MP of a constituency in Buganda region and have not made any effort to understand who a Namasole is and how the system of Buganda works.” said the senior presidential adviser on Buganda land matters.

Kibuule commits not evict squatters

Kibuule made a commitment not to evict squatters on the disputed land following pressure from the commissioners.

“I will not evict any bibanja holders. I intend to keep the law and work harmoniously with them because they have their rights,” said Kibuule.

This after he was questioned over his alleged involvement in the deployment of armed security personnel in the area leading to arrest and detention of various people, some of whom were forced to flee their property and rendered homeless.

Christine Nassali a resident of Kigaya in Buikwe district had testified before the Commission claiming that Kibuule and security operatives were responsible for torturing her late husband Dickson Wasswa.

Wasswa, who later died, was one of the squatters on the 85 acres of land Kibuule claims he acquired legally from the legal heir to the mother of the Buganda King, Evelyn Kulabako Namasole , through an agent called Musa Katerega.

Kibuule denied the allegations saying that is malicious propaganda by his detractors and that no formal complaint has been made to the police

