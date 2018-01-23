Committee for Nigeria’s hosting of African tourism ministers inaugurated

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has inaugurated the planning committee for the 61st Meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation/CAF taking place in Abuja, Nigeria, 4th-6th June 2018. The Minister, who performed the ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, charged members of the committee to ensure the success of the event. “Today’s inauguration kick-starts our preparation for the hosting of the (UNWTO/CAF Meeting).

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

