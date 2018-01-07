 Commowealth Games: D’Tigers To Face Australia, New Zealand, Canada | Nigeria Today
Commowealth Games: D’Tigers To Face Australia, New Zealand, Canada

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Australia, New Zealand, Sports | 0 comments

By Johnny Edward: Nigeria’s D’Tigers have been drawn alongside Australia, New Zealand and Canada in the basketball event for the XXI Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast 2018, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

According to the fixtures released by the organisers of the competition, D’Tigers will start their campaign against New Zealand on Friday 6th April, 2018 before facing Canada a day later.

The 10th of April will see the the 2015 African champions face the hosts.

According to organisers, the top two teams in each group will proceed to the semi-final stage while the bottom two teams from Group A will play the to

