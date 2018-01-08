 Company threatens to fire striking SGR workers in Maai Mahiu – Daily Nation | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Company threatens to fire striking SGR workers in Maai Mahiu – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Company threatens to fire striking SGR workers in Maai Mahiu
Daily Nation
The standard gauge railway Nairobi-Naivasha evacuation tunnel on September 16, 2017. Striking workers at the sub-section office No.4 in Maai-Mahiu were given up to January 8, 2018 evening to report to work or lose their jobs. PHOTO | FILE | NATION
Chinese firm denies sacking 1000 SGR workers at Mahi MahiuThe Star, Kenya
SGR contractors striking over better pay sackedThe Standard

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.