Company To Host African Fashion For Peace In Abuja
BY CECILIA OGEZI An Abuja-based fashion company, Hopez Tude Rizons Limited is set to host the first edition of African Fashion For Peace (AFFP) in Abuja on February 17th, this year. The chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, Chioma Offor, told LEADERSHIP that the project was formed in the wake of insurgency in the […]
The post Company To Host African Fashion For Peace In Abuja appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!