ConfirmTX Transaction Accelerator Isn’t Processing Requests Despite Receiving Payments

Transaction accelerators have become a lot more popular as of late. This is mainly due to Bitcoin’s network issues as of late. People don’t like to pay high fees or wait for network confirmations. Unfortunately, there aren’t too many free acceleration services out there for Bitcoin users. ConfirmTX is one of those services, but they charge a hefty fee to get transactions through. It seems that paying for this service will not necessarily result in any success whatsoever.

It is always troublesome when a Bitcoin transaction accelerator charges a fee for their service. While it is commendable to see the service help Bitcoin users out, they are not exactly the most reliable either. Their fee is $5 for a major transaction, which is still acceptable. However, if people don’t see their transaction sped up whatsoever, there is no reason to pay for it. After all, a $5 fee is not all that much compared to what a regular transaction could cost.

ConfirmTX Users Voice Complaints

With ConfirmTX, it seems some people have run into issues lately. More specifically, there are complaints about no transactions being accelerated for days on end. Nor are people getting any response to their customer support tickets either, which is always bothersome. It is unclear how this situation will evolve in the coming days and weeks. For now, your mileage will vary when using this service, by the look of things.

It is evident the Bitcoin world needs more services like these. More specifically, users need a reliable way to accelerate transactions. It seems the mempool has finally cleared out a bit, but this may only be temporary. Bitcoin has had issues for quite some time now. Until that situation improves, high fees will remain a normal occurrence. It also means people will continue to rely on services such as ConfirmTX. We can only hope the team provides a more reliable service at that point, though.

It is unclear what the future will hold for Bitcoin and its transaction accelerators. More specifically, the Bitcoin network issues are far from over, despite this temporary reprieve. No one knows what next week will bring, though. ConfirmTX will have some explaining to do when it comes to their lack of customer service. There are other services out there which charge even higher fees, though. Rest assured there will be some more issues regarding Bitcoin transactions in the near future.

