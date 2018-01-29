Conglomerates industry dominates NSE activity chart – The Punch
Conglomerates industry dominates NSE activity chart
The conglomerates industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart last week on the Nigerian Stock Exchange with 4.110 billion shares valued at N10,016bn traded in 2,454 deals. It thus contributed 57.43 per cent and 23.54 per cent to the total …
