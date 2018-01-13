Congo launches offensive against Ugandan rebels in its east – Reuters
|
Independent
|
Congo launches offensive against Ugandan rebels in its east
Reuters
GOMA, Congo (Reuters) – Congolese troops began a military offensive in the eastern city of Beni on Saturday against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan rebel armed group blamed for an attack that killed 15 United Nations peacekeepers last …
DRC army launches new operation against Ugandan rebels
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!