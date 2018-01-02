 Constitutional delinquency of Zuma era has muddied the separation of powers – Mail & Guardian | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Constitutional delinquency of Zuma era has muddied the separation of powers – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

Constitutional delinquency of Zuma era has muddied the separation of powers
Mail & Guardian
When does a court overreach and thus intrude into a domain exclusively reserved for the executive or the legislature? In an unusually harsh minority judgment, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was clear that the majority of the Constitutional Court had
SAFTU welcomes ConCourt impeachment rulingPoliticsweb

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.