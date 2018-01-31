Conte delighted as Chelsea capture Emerson from Roma
Chelsea have signed Brazilian left back Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma on a four-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 23-year-old, who can also play in a more advanced role on the left flank, cost Chelsea a reported fee of £17.6 million ($24.9 million) and will offer manager Antonio Conte an alternative […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!