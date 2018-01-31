Conte delighted as Chelsea capture Emerson from Roma

Chelsea have signed Brazilian left back Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma on a four-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 23-year-old, who can also play in a more advanced role on the left flank, cost Chelsea a reported fee of £17.6 million ($24.9 million) and will offer manager Antonio Conte an alternative […]

