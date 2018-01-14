 Contractors abandoned many transmission projects — TCN boss – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Contractors abandoned many transmission projects — TCN boss – The Punch

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Contractors abandoned many transmission projects — TCN boss
The Punch
What is the status of the $1.5bn loan being expected by the TCN from foreign donors? When we came in, we had to assess the TCN in order to see what we could do to make it become an organisation that could meet its objective of wheeling power all over
X-raying FG's New Strategies for Incremental Power SupplyTHISDAY Newspapers
Photo Report: Fashola , Emir Of Keffi At The Commissioning Of The 1x 60 Mva,132/33kv Power Transformer In Keffi …The Nigerian Voice (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.