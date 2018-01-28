Controlling Anger (2), By Femi Aribisala – Premium Times
Premium Times
Controlling Anger (2), By Femi Aribisala
Premium Times
Believers should endeavour to be angry at the sin and not necessarily at the sinner. One of the ways we can control our anger is by overlooking offences. Solomon counsels: “A wise man restrains his anger and overlooks insults. This is to his credit …
