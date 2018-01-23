Copyright Infringement: Court orders Multichoice to pay MCSN N6bn

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos Nigeria has ordered Multichoice Nigeria Limited to pay Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria Ltd./GTE MCSN the sum of N6Billion damages, as a result of copyright infringement. Multichoice had in 2011 dragged the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria Ltd.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

