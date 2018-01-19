 Corps Members give birth in Oyo NYSC Camp | Nigeria Today
Corps Members give birth in Oyo NYSC Camp

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Two pregnant women transferred from Kwara National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to Oyo State camp in Iseyin, delivered baby girls at the ongoing orientation camp. Ifeoma Anidobi, NYSC Coordinator in Oyo State, made this known in Ibadan on Friday in an interview with NAN. Anidobi said the babies arrived on Tuesday, the first day of […]

The post Corps Members give birth in Oyo NYSC Camp appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

