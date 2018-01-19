Corps members urged to eschew ethnic, religious rivalry
Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members posted to the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, were yesterday advised to eschew all forms of ethnic and religious rivalry within and outside the orientation camps. Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of 2206 corps members deployed to the FCT, the NYSC FCT coordinator, Ballama Birniwa said the number was made […]
