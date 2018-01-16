Corruption, nepotism may lead to anarchy – ACF chair – The Punch
Corruption, nepotism may lead to anarchy – ACF chair
The Punch
The Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie, has said that unless the endemic problem of corruption, lopsided appointments (nepotism), lack of jobs for the army of unemployed youths are addressed, Nigeria may be on the path …
