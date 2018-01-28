Corruption: World’s Richest Arab Released Three Months After Detention

Saudi authorities have released Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal from detention after nearly three months. Through his Kingdom Holding Co, the prince owns interests in Twitter, Citigroup and a host of other companies. Forbes estimated his wealth to be in the region of $17 billion. Regarded as the richest man in the Middle East, Al-Waleed was […]

The post Corruption: World’s Richest Arab Released Three Months After Detention appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

