 Corruption: World’s Richest Arab Released Three Months After Detention | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Corruption: World’s Richest Arab Released Three Months After Detention

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Saudi authorities have released Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal from detention after nearly three months. Through his Kingdom Holding Co, the prince owns interests in Twitter, Citigroup and a host of other companies. Forbes estimated his wealth to be in the region of $17 billion. Regarded as the richest man in the Middle East, Al-Waleed was […]

The post Corruption: World’s Richest Arab Released Three Months After Detention appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.