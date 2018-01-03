Could This Be Love? See What Indian Actor Did For His Wife in Public

Popular Indian TV star, Ravi Dubey was spotted down on his knee knotting the lace of his wife’s shoes in public. They are both in Sri Lanka enjoying the holidays and it happened that the wife’s shoe laces got untied. In a rather romantic move, which is similar to what is obtainable in most Bollywood […]

The post Could This Be Love? See What Indian Actor Did For His Wife in Public appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

