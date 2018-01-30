 Council sponsors eye surgery in Jigawa | Nigeria Today
Council sponsors eye surgery in Jigawa

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

Miga Local Government Council of Jigawa has sponsored free eye surgery for 50 visually impaired persons in the area. Alhaji Abdallahi Yakubu, the Information Officer in charge of the council, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday. Yakubu said the surgery was conducted on persons with trachoma and trichiasis on Jan.

