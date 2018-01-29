Counties to take up marketing role in tourism to boost industry – The Standard



The Standard Counties to take up marketing role in tourism to boost industry

The Standard

County governments want to take over marketing of tourism in the country to curb the declining international tourist arrivals. The chairman of the Council of Governors' tourism committee, Samuel Tunai, said there was a need to “extend beyond working …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

