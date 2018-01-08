Couple in Imo State who boarded an old Lorry to their wedding venue in style

A lot of ladies would definitely crave for the best cars on their wedding day. And some people will even go to the extent of renting exotic cars to add colours and glamour to the day. But in what looked like a total aberration from this fantasy, a couple in Mbaise, Imo State has decided […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

