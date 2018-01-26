 Court Declines To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu | Nigeria Today
Court Declines To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, declined to order the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to produce the ‘missing’ leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu. According to a Vanguard report, The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Binta Nyako, dismissed an application […]

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.

