Court Dismisses Evans’ N300m Fundamental Rights Suit Against IGP, Others

BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos Justice Abdulazeez Anka of the Federal High Court, Lagos yesterday dismissed the N300 million fundamental right enforcement suit, instituted by suspected ‘billionaire’ kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike also known as Evans. Justice Anka dismissed the suit for lacking in merit. Evans had filed the suit against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris […]

