 Court fixes March 27 for adoption of addresses in alleged rape case against clergyman | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court fixes March 27 for adoption of addresses in alleged rape case against clergyman

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The FCT High Court, Maitama, has fixed March 27, for the adoption of addresses on charges of alleged rape and attempted abortion on a minor, brought against a clergyman, Apostle Basil Princewill. The judge, Hussein Baba-Yusuf, fixed the date after hearing the testimony of a re-called witness, Dr Felix Ogunbade. Princewill was dragged to court […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.