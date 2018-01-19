Court fixes March 27 for adoption of addresses in alleged rape case against clergyman

The FCT High Court, Maitama, has fixed March 27, for the adoption of addresses on charges of alleged rape and attempted abortion on a minor, brought against a clergyman, Apostle Basil Princewill. The judge, Hussein Baba-Yusuf, fixed the date after hearing the testimony of a re-called witness, Dr Felix Ogunbade. Princewill was dragged to court […]

