Court jails 76-year-old fisherman for drug trafficking

A Federal High Court in Lagos, has sentenced a 76- year old man, Isaac Ogbonnaya, to 36 months imprisonment, for drug trafficking. The convict, a fisherman, was arraigned on Nov. 15, 2017 by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a one count charge of dealing in restricted narcotics.

