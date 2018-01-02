Court Orders Man To Be Produced, Said To Be Jailed And Tortured By SARS – SaharaReporters.com
New Telegraph Newspaper
Court Orders Man To Be Produced, Said To Be Jailed And Tortured By SARS
SaharaReporters.com
A federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos has ordered the Nigerian police to produce Kolawole Bidemi Adeleye, who had been incarcerated by the officers of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) Ikeja division since 15th of November, 2017. by Sahara Reporters, NY …
Illegal detention: Civil servant slams N5m suit on SARS
Court orders SARS to produce suspect
