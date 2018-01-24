Court orders Multichoice to pay N5.9bn as damages

LAGOS Division of the Federal High Court has awarded N5.9 billion “special damages” against Multichoice Nigeria Limited in an eight-year-old copyright infringement legal battle between the South African firm and the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria Ltd/GTE. In his judgement, Justice Mohammed Idris struck out Multichoice’s claims against the defendant, the Musical Copyright Society of […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

