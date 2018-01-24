 Court orders Multichoice to pay N5.9bn as damages | Nigeria Today
Court orders Multichoice to pay N5.9bn as damages

LAGOS Division of the Federal High Court has awarded N5.9 billion “special damages” against Multichoice Nigeria Limited in an eight-year-old copyright infringement legal battle between the South African firm and the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria Ltd/GTE. In his judgement, Justice Mohammed Idris struck out Multichoice’s claims against the defendant, the Musical Copyright Society of […]

