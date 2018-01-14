Court orders son to pay mother Shs3.6bn for upbringing

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man was recently ordered to pay $1 million (approx.Shs3.6 billion) to his mother in order to honour a contract that he signed growing up, in which he agrees to pay 60 percent of his net profits until he can cover the cost of his upbringing and education.

The mother had to raise her two boys by herself, after divorcing her husband and became worried that despite all her sacrifices, her children would fail to look after her in her old age, so in 1997, when her sons were studying to become dentists, she asked them to sign a contract which clearly stipulated that they agreed to pay her part of their earnings until they covered the sum of roughly $1.7 million, as compensation for the money she had spent on their studies and upbringing. They both signed, but one of them failed to honor the deal, so the mother took him to court.

