 Court remands 2 men for housebreaking | Nigeria Today
Court remands 2 men for housebreaking

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Friday remanded two men — Tope Akanbi and Adeyemi Lawal — in prison over alleged housebreaking. The accused — Akanbi, 20, and Lawal, 27 — are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, housebreaking, forceful entry and stealing to which they pleaded not guilty. Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode refused the bail application of the accused persons, but asked their lawyer, Mrs Innocental Akhigbe, to file a written application for their bails.

