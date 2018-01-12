Court remands 2 men for housebreaking

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Friday remanded two men — Tope Akanbi and Adeyemi Lawal — in prison over alleged housebreaking. The accused — Akanbi, 20, and Lawal, 27 — are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, housebreaking, forceful entry and stealing to which they pleaded not guilty. Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode refused the bail application of the accused persons, but asked their lawyer, Mrs Innocental Akhigbe, to file a written application for their bails.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

