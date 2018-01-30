 Court ruling in Fayose’s case cannot stand – EFCC – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court ruling in Fayose’s case cannot stand – EFCC – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Court ruling in Fayose's case cannot stand – EFCC
Vanguard
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that the ruling by the Federal High Court in Ekiti that the commission cannot investigate state finances was an error and cannot stand the test of time. Ibrahim Magu, EFCC boss. The commission said
UPDATED: Patience Jonathan Loses N2bn Rights Suit Against EFCCNaija247news
EFCC has not violated your rights – Court tells Patience JonathanDaily Post Nigeria
EFCC Hasn't Violated Patience Jonathan's Rights CourtSaharaReporters.com
Daily Trust –CHANNELS TELEVISION –The Streetjournal –The Eagle Online
all 24 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.