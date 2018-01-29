Court slams N5m bail on security guards, storekeepers for alleged negligence

A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Monday slammed N5 million bail on five security guards and storekeepers of Daughters of Charity Hospital, Abuja, for alleged negligence. The defendants are Alfred Iyuagba, 38; Peter Iortin, 25; Moses Joseph, 24; Matthew Iliya, and Alexandra Rume all of Kubwa, Abuja. They had pleaded not guilty […]

