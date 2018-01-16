Court slams Shoprite with N3.6bn over breach of contract

A Lagos high court have ordered South Africa retail giant Shoprite Cheakers (PTY) limited to pay N3.6 billion ($10 million) as damages to a Nigeria firm known as, AIC Limited over a breach of contract.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo, apart from the $10million award, the defendants are to pay N1million as well as an interest rate of 10 per cent per annum effective from the date of judgment until final liquidation of the entire sum.

In the suit marked LD/488/2010, filed by AIC counsel Prof Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), has sought for a declaration that by virtue of its agreement with the first defendant, (Shoprite Checkers Limited), for a joint venture to be formed by the claimant and the defendants, it is entitled to exclusively operate and manage the first defendant‘s Shoprite brand in Nigeria and elsewhere in the coast of West Africa except Ghana.

AIC, the plaintiff in the suit has sought for an order of court for payment of $2.23 million and another N13.6 million as special damages from the defendants.

The plaintiff argued that the agreement was breached when the first defendant sidelined it and incorporated the second defendant to handle its affairs.

According to the plaintiff, Bonnita (now Parmalat) Pty of South Africa introduced the first defendant to it in the ordinary course of its business and the chairman; Chief Harry Akande established a business contact with the first defendant.

The claimant argued that it initiated discussions with the first defendant on its idea of developing and establishing Shoprite chain of stores/retail supermarkets in Nigeria and the coast of West Africa except Ghana, where Shoprite Checkers PTY Limited has already established its retail supermarket brand.

The plaintiff submitted that it introduced the Nigerian market potentials to the first defendant and provided first-hand knowledge of the country’s potential for megastores/ retail supermarkets and business climate for operation of same by providing the first defendant with demographic statistics and income bracket in major cities in Nigeria.

The defendant through their counsel, Funke Adekoya SAN, contended that there was no joint venture agreement between the plaintiff and the first defendant.

The defendant contended that the claimant has failed to discharge the burden of proof, but attempting to support its week case and argument by piecing disjointed material together.

The defence also submitted that the establishment of Shoprite in 2005 was not as a result of the feasibility study of the claimant but as a result of a different report in December 2004.

The defence team, who called five witnesses, urged the court to dismiss the claims for the claimant’s failure to adduce concrete evidence of non-execution of a joint venture agreement.

In resolving issues set before him, the trial judge in a 57 paged judgment held that there were business discussions between parties leading to meetings held both in South Africa on April 16, 1998.

It was also the affirmation of the court that the first defendant sent representatives, who flew into Lagos in furtherance of the on-going business discussion and were conducted to some specific locations, like Lekki Roundabout, Lekki Peninsula, near Victoria Island, Trade fair Complex, Lagos National Theatre, Iganmu and others prior to the establishment of Shoprite out let in Nigeria in 2005.

Shoprite is the largest supermarket retailer on the African continent, with a staff strength of almost 144,000 people. It serves local communities with the lowest price promise. Shoprite currently has retail outlets in more than 12 states spread across Nigeria.

Last week, Ogun state government announced the commencement of construction for the proposed Ogun State City Centre in Abeokuta; the project will accommodate the shopping mall of Africa’s largest goods retailer, Shoprite, a 12-storey banking facility, hotel, amphitheatre and service apartment.

The promoter of Shoprite Supermarket Mr. Tayo Amusan said when completed, the project would be the second largest of its type in the country.

