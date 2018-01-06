 Coventry pile misery on Stoke, Chelsea held by Norwich – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Coventry pile misery on Stoke, Chelsea held by Norwich – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Sports


Coventry pile misery on Stoke, Chelsea held by Norwich
Former Cup winners Coventry revived memories of happier times as Jordan Willis and Jack Grimmer scored the goals in a victory at the Ricoh Arena. Former FA Cup winners Coventry revived memories of happier times when they beat Stoke City at the Ricoh
