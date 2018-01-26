Crash between bus and taxi kills 14 in Algeria

Algiers, Algeria | AFP | A collision between a passenger bus and a taxi in Algeria killed 14 people and injured 22 others on Thursday, authorities said.

The accident occurred at Sfid on a national highway linking the northwestern areas of Saida and El Bayadh, according to the emergency services.

The 22 people injured were evacuated to hospital.

Accidents claim around 4,000 lives each year on Algeria’s roads, mainly due to the failure of motorists to comply with traffic rules.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post Crash between bus and taxi kills 14 in Algeria appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

