Crisis Brews In Kenya As Odinga Declares Self President
The Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga of National Super Alliance has been sworn in as the ‘people’s president’. Mr. Odinga took the controversial oath at Uhuru Park Grounds in Nairobi yesterday at 2.45 pm in a ceremony skipped by his co-principals KalonzoMusyoka, MusaliaMudavadi and Moses Wetangula. Holding a Bible on his right hand, MrOdinga said: […]
