 Crisis Brews In Kenya As Odinga Declares Self President | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Crisis Brews In Kenya As Odinga Declares Self President

Posted on Jan 31, 2018 in Africa, Kenya, Politics, World | 0 comments

The Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga of National Super Alliance has been sworn in as the ‘people’s president’. Mr. Odinga took the controversial oath at Uhuru Park Grounds in Nairobi yesterday at 2.45 pm in a ceremony skipped by his co-principals KalonzoMusyoka, MusaliaMudavadi and Moses Wetangula. Holding a Bible on his right hand, MrOdinga said: […]

The post Crisis Brews In Kenya As Odinga Declares Self President appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.