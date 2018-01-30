Crisis hits NASS mgt as staff threaten to begin strike tomorrow

…Give Sen Olujimi 3 days to apologise for threatening union members

ABUJA—THE National Assembly staff under the platform of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, yesterday, threatened to picket National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission, NASC, over what they described as humiliating action by the management and leadership against the workforce.

In its communique, after a meeting, PASAN told NASC to invoke its powers as stipulated in the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 and compel the Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, to immediately release the letters of promotion, conversion, upgrade and proper placement to the beneficiaries.

The staff pointed out that the action of CNA in returning Under Flying Seal (u.f.s) letters of promotion and upgrade among others, to the NASC is a gross violation of the 1999 Constitution.

The workers expressed displeasure over the indefinite postponement of the 2017 promotion exercise, adding that the action was inimical to the progress and career development of its members.

They also demanded the immediate commencement of the promotion exercise, with a view to ensuring that the postponed examination was conducted within a month from yesterday.

They also demanded the immediate implementation of the consolidated legislative salary structure approved for staff of the National Assembly by the Senate and the House of Representatives in line with Section 6(9) and 19(1) of the National Assembly Service 2014.

The staff also urged the upper and lower chambers of the National Assembly to suspend action on the Bill seeking to elongate the retirement age of officers of the National Assembly Service from 35 and 60 to 40 and 65.

Gives Senator Olujimi 3 days to apologise

PASAN warned Senator Biodun Olujimi to tender in a letter addressed to the union, with same published in two national dailies, an unreserved apology within 72 hours of the issuance of the communique for threat to life, harassment, intimidation and assault on members and also for disrupting its congress.

“Against this backdrop, therefore, the Congress of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, hereby issues a notice to the leadership and management of National Assembly and the National Assembly Service Commission of our resolve to picket the National Assembly and the National Assembly Service Commission premises over the above but not limited to the aforementioned greviances on Wednesday, January 31 and Thursday, February 1, 2018, respectively,” the union said.

